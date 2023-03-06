Smith scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Smith finished off a give-and-go with William Karlsson in the second period. The tally was Smith's second through three games in March -- he had just one goal to go with six helpers in February. The winger is up to 21 goals, 41 points, 156 shots on net, 63 hits, 28 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 63 contests overall.