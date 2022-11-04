Smith scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Smith gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the first period, converting on a pass from William Karlsson. Entering Thursday, Smith had gone two games without a point, his longest drought so far this year. The steady veteran winger has three goals, five assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 12 contests. He's earned three power-play points and one shorthanded goal, seeing time in all situations.