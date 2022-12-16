Smith scored two goals -- one shorthanded, the other into an empty-net -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith continues to get it done in all situations -- four of his 14 goals this season have been shorties, and he's also scored four times on the power play. This was his second straight multi-point effort and his fifth such game of the season. The winger is up to 22 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 32 contests overall.