Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Tallies twice in win

Smith scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Smith struck twice in the third period, including the empty-netter. He's now at a career-high 27 goals in 66 outings this year. The winger has 52 points, 160 shots and a plus-17 rating this season. Smith has six scores and three helpers in his last 10 outings -- he remains a solid option in fantasy as a member of Vegas' top line.