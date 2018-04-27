Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Three assists in commanding Game 1 win

Smith tallied three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Sharks in Game 1.

That's now four straight playoff games with a point for the 27-year-old, all six of them being helpers. Smith's previous postseason high was eight points (four goals and four assists) in six games for the Panthers in 2015-16, but with the Golden Knights offense back in its regular-season form, he looks poised to shatter that mark.