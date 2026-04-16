Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Three points in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Smith has four points over his last two games after spending three contests in the press box. The 35-year-old winger has done his part to make a case for staying in the lineup when the playoffs start. He ends the regular season at 16 goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 69 appearances.
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