Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two apples in Tuesday's win
Smith dished out two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
The pair of helpers were Smith's first of the year, and he has two as well through seven games. One of his assists came on the power play for his first point on the man advantage this season despite logging time on the team's top unit. The Golden Knights face off against the Ducks on Saturday.
