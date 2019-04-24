Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two assists in Game 7 loss

Smith dished a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Smith produced a goal and five helpers in the series, adding 14 hits and 26 shots. His second assist in the game came on Jonathan Marchessault's equalizer with 47 seconds remaining in regulation, but Barclay Goodrow's overtime winner for the Sharks sent the Golden Knights out of the playoffs with a 4-3 series loss.