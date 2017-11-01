Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in loss
Smith scored twice in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Smith outmuscled his brother Brendan to a loose puck in front to give his team a 2-1 lead in the first period and restored that one-goal lead by scoring to make it 3-2 in the second. The two-time 50-point scorer is off to another productive start with four goals and five assists in 11 games with his new club.
