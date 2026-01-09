Smith scored twice in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Smith has three goals over his last two games. The Golden Knights shuffled their lines for this contest, putting Smith alongside Mitch Marner and Brandon Saad on the second line. Smith is up to eight goals, 13 points, 43 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances, and his recent uptick in offense should be enough to keep him out of the press box for a while.