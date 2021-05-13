Smith registered a pair of assists, five shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.
Smith helped out on tallies by Alex Pietrangelo and Jonathan Marchessault in the contest. That continued a good run for Smith to close the season with nine points in his last nine games. The 30-year-old winger produced 14 goals, 25 points, 124 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 53 outings overall.
