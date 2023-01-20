Smith provided a pair of assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Smith ended a four-game point drought by having a hand in both of the Golden Knights' goals. The 31-year-old winger hadn't posted a two-point effort since scoring twice Dec. 17 versus the Islanders. He's up to 18 tallies, 13 helpers, 120 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-2 rating through 46 outings this season.
