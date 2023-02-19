Smith recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Smith has a goal and five helpers through five games in February, surpassing the four points he recorded across 12 games in January. The 31-year-old winger has also gone plus-8 this month. He's up to 19 tallies, 19 helpers, 135 shots, 55 hits and a plus-5 rating in 56 contests overall, matching his 38-point total from the same number of games last season.