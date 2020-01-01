Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two-point effort Tuesday
Smith scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
His second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, and he recorded a helper on Jonathan Marchessault's empty-netter to help ice the win. Smith has piled up two goals and seven points in the final six games of 2019, and on the season he has 15 goals and 33 points through 43 contests -- a career-high pace in both categories.
