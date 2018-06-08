Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two points in season-ending loss

Smith chipped in a power-play goal and an assist Thursday, but that output wasn't enough as his Vegas club fell by a 4-3 score to hand the Capitals a 4-1 series win and the Stanley Cup.

Smith was a major part of Vegas' balanced attack with 60 points in 67 regular-season games, and he carried that success over into the postseason with 22 points in 20 games. While he scored only five playoff goals, three of them came in the Stanley Cup Finals. This 27-year-old winger should be a major part of Vegas' plans for years to come, even though the team came up just a bit short in Year 1.