Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two points in win
Smith recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
He helped set up the first and third goals in Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick, the latter of which proved to be the game-winner. Smith now has two goals and five points in the last four games, boosting his totals on the year to 12 goals and 22 points through 30 contests.
