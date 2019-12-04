Play

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two points in win

Smith recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

He helped set up the first and third goals in Jonathan Marchessault's natural hat trick, the latter of which proved to be the game-winner. Smith now has two goals and five points in the last four games, boosting his totals on the year to 12 goals and 22 points through 30 contests.

