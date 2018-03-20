Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Will miss at least Tuesday's game
It's unclear whether Smith (undisclosed) will be on the two-game road trip that starts Thursday night in San Jose and concludes in Colorado on Saturday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
What is known is that the proven scoring winger won't be suiting up for Tuesday's home game against the Cancuks. Smith has missed the past six games, but with 60 points through 66 contests, he probably has a long way to go before fantasy owners sour on him in general.
