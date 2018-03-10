Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Will miss games Saturday and Monday

Smith (undisclosed) will miss at least the next two games.

Smith's absence is a significant one for Vegas and fantasy owners alike. After all, he's already potted 22 goals to complement 38 assists and a plus-32 rating that has him tied with Boston's Brad Marchand for a second-place ranking in said category. We recommend checking back next week to see if Smith looks like he'll be fit to play in Wednesday's home game against the Devils.