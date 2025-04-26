Hagg was summoned from AHL Henderson on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Vegas also promoted Matyas Sapovaliv, Tanner Laczynski, Raphael Lavoie, Dysin Mayo, Callahan Burke and Carl Lindbom to serve as Black Aces because AHL Henderson didn't qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights likely won't use any of these players during the NHL postseason, barring a lengthy run of injuries. However, this will be a chance for them to soak up the playoff environment while being around the team.