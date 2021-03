Lehner (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner returned to practice Monday, but head coach Peter DeBoer signaled that the 29-year-old would still need a few more days before getting the green light. Perhaps that's still the plan, but every indication points to Lehner suiting up for Wednesday's game against the Sharks. However, Marc-Andre Fleury may still start that contest. Lehner posted an .890 save percentage and a 3-1-1 record over five appearances before this injury.