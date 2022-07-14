Lehner's (shoulder) timeline to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season is "tight," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner underwent shoulder surgery in May, and it's possible his recovery wipes out his participation in some or all of training camp. The Golden Knights have let him rehab his injury individually, though general manager Kelly McCrimmon anticipates the goalie will return to Vegas soon. His status for the start of the regular season will likely be determined later in the summer.