Lehner allowed three goals on 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Lehner wasn't particularly sharp, as he allowed a shorthanded goal in the first period and two more tallies at even strength in the second. The Swede settled in late and the Golden Knights got him off the hook before Jonathan Marchessault's game-winner in overtime. Lehner improved to 13-3-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 games. Should the Golden Knights' goalie rotation continue through the end of the regular season, Lehner's next start would be Monday versus the Avalanche.