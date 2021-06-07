Contrary to an earlier report, Lehner (undisclosed) will return as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup for Game 4 against Colorado on Sunday, per NHL.com.

Lehner missed Games 2 and 3 with an undisclosed issue but he's back on the bench for Game 4. The 29-year-old was shelled for seven goals on 37 shots in Game 1 against the Avalanche and likely won't see another start unless Fleury is injured. Logan Thompson served as the backup for the last two games but will now head back to the press box as a healthy scratch.