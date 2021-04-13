Lehner allowed two goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Lehner allowed two goals in the first 30 minutes of the game, but he was perfect from there. The Golden Knights' offense rallied with four unanswered tallies to give Lehner his third straight win. The Swede improved to 9-1-2 with a 2.31 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 outings. Head coach Pete DeBoer has alternated Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury for 10 straight games, which likely means the latter gets the nod in Wednesday's rematch with the Kings.