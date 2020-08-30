Lehner posted a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.

Lehner faced 16 shots in the first period, and then just 15 shots combined over the final two periods as the Golden Knights defense clamped down. It's his second shutout in three games versus the Canucks in the series. If he starts Sunday's Game 4, Lehner has a high ceiling for DFS managers, as he's won seven of his nine games in the playoffs.