Lehner kicked out 24 shots Tuesday in a 3-0 win over Dallas in Game 2.

Lehner was making his first appearance of the series after taking a backseat to Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1. He responded with his fourth shutout of the playoffs, all of which have come over his last seven starts. Lehner lowered his postseason GAA to a miniscule 1.84, while his save percentage sits at .924. Fleury was no slouch in his Game 1 loss, stopping 24 of 25 shots, so Vegas coach Peter DeBoer has an interesting decision to make for Game 3 on Thursday.