Lehner will get the home start in Sunday's game against the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner has been roughed up in each of his last two outings, posting an .840 save percentage and losing both contests. He'll look to get back on track, as the Golden Knights continue to alternate between Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury in the blue paint. The Kings provide a solid opportunity to right the ship, as they average 2.80 goals per game -- 21st in the league.