Lehner will protect the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Steve Carp of SinBin reports.
Lehner is looking to bounce back after giving up four goals on 25s hots in his last start against the Coyotes. He recorded an impressive .926 save percentage in the previous two contests. Meanwhile, the Blues are 3-2-1 in the young season, and they've posted 2.22 goals per game so far, ranking 26th in the league.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Solved by Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Seeking third straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins second start•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Draws start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Picks up season-opening win•
-
Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting season opener•