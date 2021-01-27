Lehner will protect the home goal in Tuesday's game versus the Blues, Steve Carp of SinBin reports.

Lehner is looking to bounce back after giving up four goals on 25s hots in his last start against the Coyotes. He recorded an impressive .926 save percentage in the previous two contests. Meanwhile, the Blues are 3-2-1 in the young season, and they've posted 2.22 goals per game so far, ranking 26th in the league.