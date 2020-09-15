Lehner surrendered three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Monday's Game 5.

Lehner was unable to make a two-goal lead stand, as the Stars erased it in the third period and won in overtime with the help of a pair of power-play goals. The Swede permitted eight goals on 93 shots over four appearances in the Western Conference finals, losing his last three starts. He had four shutouts in 16 postseason appearances.