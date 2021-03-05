Lehner (upper body) isn't with the Golden Knights for their two-game series against the Sharks, but he could join the team at some point during its current six-game road trip, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner will almost certainly miss Vegas' next two contests, but he may be ready to return shortly thereafter. Another update on the Swedish netminder's status should be released if and when he joins the Golden Knights on the road.