Lehner stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights weren't very steady defensively early on, but Lehner was able to keep the deficit to two goals. Mark Stone then rallied with two power-play goals to force overtime. The 29-year-old Lehner has won five straight starts, improving to 11-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Golden Knights have used a goalie rotation, so Marc-Andre Fleury is likely due for Wednesday's game versus the Sharks.