Lehner (upper body) was deemed day-to-day Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Lehner could return for Friday's contest against the Coyotes or Saturday's tilt versus the Avalanche. The 30-year-old has missed the last three games while dealing with an upper-body injury. Laurent Brossoit has split time with Logan Thompson in Lehner's absence.
