Lehner suffered an upper-body injury at Thursday's morning skate, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
This would explain why Lehner was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, which is usually an indication of a starter. Instead, Marc-Andre Fleury is tending the twine Thursday, with Oscar Dansk serving as backup. Consider Lehner day-to-day for now, with his availability for Saturday in San Jose questionable.
