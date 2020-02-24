Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Dealt to Vegas
The Blackhawks traded Lehner to the Golden Knights on Monday in a swap for Malcolm Subban, Slava Demin and a second-round selection, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Lehner has played pretty well behind a suspect Chicago defense this season, compiling a 16-10-5 record while maintaining a .918 save percentage through 33 appearances. The impending free agent will split starts with Marc-Andre Fleury down the stretch, but at this point there's no reason to believe Vegas won't lean on Fleury once postseason play gets underway.
