Lehner (lower body) took to Twitter to deny reports he fractured his kneecap.

The netminder was displeased with reports about the possible fracture and made it clear he wants to be back this season to help his team. He may have to play through it -- whatever it is -- to make his return. Lehner has struggled when he has been on the ice, recording a .909 save percentage and 2.77 goals-against average in 38 games this season.