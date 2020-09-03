Lehner will tend the twine for Thursday's Game 6 against the Canucks, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Lehner failed to see support from his teammates in the Game 5 loss, yielding two goals on the 17 shots he faced. In the series alone, the netminder has gone 2-2-0 along with a 1.53 GAA and .940 save percentage. The Swede could be a solid DFS option Thursday with the Golden Knights pushing the Canucks to the brink.