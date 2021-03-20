Lehner will guard the cage for Friday's contest in Los Angeles, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner will get his first taste of NHL action since Feb. 7, ending an 18-game absence related to his concussion. The 29-year-old is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .890 save percentage through five games this season. He picked up a win after allowing three goals on 32 shots in his only game against the Kings this season.