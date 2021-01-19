Lehner will patrol the crease for Monday's tilt with Arizona, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Lehner earned the win in his last start, stopping 20-of-22 shots against Anaheim on Jan. 14. So far, he and Marc-Andre Fleury have alternated starts this season. As long as they're both performing to their standards, except a similar trend to continue.
