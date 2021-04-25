Lehner allowed one goal on 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Lehner collected his sixth straight win with relative ease Saturday. He's allowed only 10 goals in that span. The Swede improved to 12-1-2 overall with a 2.04 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 15 games. The Golden Knights' goalie rotation is working well, so Marc-Andre Fleury is most likely to start Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche, while Lehner would line up to face the Coyotes on Friday.