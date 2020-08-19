Lehner made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Lehner wasn't at his best Tuesday, but the 29-year-old was able to send his former teammates packing. The Swede allowed nine goals over four games versus the Blackhawks, posting a pedestrian .905 save percentage during the series. It's the results that matter in the postseason, and Lehner has five wins in six starts as he's established himself as Vegas' primary goalie.