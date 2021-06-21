Lehner stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 4.
In just his second playoff appearance this year, Lehner delivered an excellent game to help the Golden Knights tie the series at two games apiece. It was a strong bounce-back effort for the 29-year-old after he surrendered seven goals in Game 1 versus the Avalanche in the second round. The Swede's strong performance Sunday could lead to him getting another starting nod for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 showdown.
