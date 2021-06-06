Lehner (undisclosed) is expected to remain out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against Colorado, Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
Lehner sat out Game 3 with this issue, and it appears he's not yet ready to return. Logan Thompson should continue to back up Marc-Andre Fleury as long as Lehner's out of the lineup.
