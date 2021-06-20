Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate Sunday, indicating he's likely to start Game 4 against Montreal, Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet reports.

This news comes as a surprise, as Lehner hasn't seen game action since he allowed seven (!) goals to Colorado in Game 1 of Round 2 on May 30. Marc-Andre Fleury was less than stellar in back-to-back losses to Montreal, though, allowing six goals on 50 shots, so the Golden Knights are likely hoping the change in net helps reverse their recent misfortune. It's also important to note that head coach Peter DeBoeur refused to confirm a netminder for the evening's contest in his media availability after the practice session, so those partaking in the fantasy arena Sunday will want to check back in once pregame warmups commence around 7:30 p.m. EDT for clarification.