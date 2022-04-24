Coach Pete DeBoer expects Lehner (knee) to dress as the backup Sunday against the Sharks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Logan Thompson will get the starting nod, but Lehner's evidently healthy enough to keep playing. Barring another update, Lehner should be dressed against San Jose, which would refute previous reports that he could miss the remainder of the season.
