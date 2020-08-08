Lehner will guard the cage during Saturday's round-robin finale against Colorado, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Lehner wasn't great in his postseason debut Monday against Dallas, surrendering three goals on 27 shots, but he ultimately came up with the win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old Swede will need to be better to secure a second straight victory Saturday, as he'll be taking on a dangerous Colorado club that just beat the Stars 4-0 Wednesday.