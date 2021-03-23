Lehner will draw the start at home against St. Louis on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The early signs indicate that the Golden Knights will go back to alternating starts between Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury as they did earlier in the season. The 29-year-old Lehner earned a win Friday in his first appearance since Feb. 7, stopping 23-of-25 shots against the Kings. In his only start against the Blues this season, he coughed up four goals on 25 shots in a loss on Jan. 26.