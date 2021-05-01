Lehner will patrol the crease on the road against the Coyotes on Friday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Lehner has been terrific since returning from an 18-game absence in March, going 9-0-1 with a 1.58 GAA and .938 save percentage while alternating starts with Marc-Andre Fleury. The 29-year-old allowed four goals in a win over Arizona on April 9, his only time allowing over three goals in an outing since January. He'll look for his seventh straight win Friday.