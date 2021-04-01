Lehner will patrol the crease during Thursday's home matchup with Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Lehner has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .939 save percentage. The 29-year-old goaltender will try to secure his seventh win of the campaign in a home matchup with a middling Wild offense that's averaging 2.78 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.