Lehner allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Lehner was able to get an overtime win Game 4, but he wasn't able to tie the series again Thursday. Artturi Lehkonen's tally 1:39 into the extra session ended the Golden Knights' season. The 29-year-old Lehner only drew into three playoff games as Marc-Andre Fleury was the primary goalie. The duo will again patrol the crease for Vegas in 2021-22, with both being mid-to-high quality fantasy options heading into next season.