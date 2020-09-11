Lehner made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Lehner made a save right at the end of the third period that appeared to hit his knee where there was no padding. He came out for overtime, but Alexander Radulov beat him on the first shot of the extra time. Lehner has been boom or bust in the playoffs -- he has four shutouts in his last eight games, but he's also give up 12 goals in the four non-shutouts in that span. Head coach Pete DeBoer may turn back to Marc-Andre Fleury for Saturday's Game 4 given Lehner's relatively poor performance Thursday.